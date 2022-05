I received a Form SSA-L5114 and it says

"Based on information provided to us from Internal Revenue Service, we are reducing the amount of your self-employment income on your Social Security earnings record from $18,0927 to $14,538.0 for tax year 2019.

What does that mean?

I am not retired and I have never claimed any benefits. Few years ago someone tried to claim unemployment benefits on my behalf and I called and reported it as fraud. Is this in regards to any of that?

I am confused?