With my original return I got a refund of about $5000. It turns out though that I missed some information and once I've amended it I owe about $1000 back (so the refund should have been $4000). How do I calculate interest on that? Or should I just wait for the IRS to tell me after I pay the principal? This is actually regarding a CP2000 notice but all the IRS' calculations were way off[1]: does that change the situation?

  1. Because my broker correctly reported a big stock sale to the IRS without its cost basis (and I left out both the sale and the basis on my original tax return, hence the CP2000).
