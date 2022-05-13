I have two accounts in Fidelity:

Account A: Personal account

Account B: Rollover IRA account (Rolled over from former 401k accounts)

I have purchased a specific Fidelity Mutual Fund through both accounts. The fund usually returns some dividend every quarter. For both accounts, for this fund, I have set "Manage Dividends" settings to "Reinvest in Security."

I can see the dividend history in Account B. The dividend line items appear in the "Purchase History" as "Cost Basis: $0.00" and "Cost Basis Per Share: $0.00".

I do NOT see any dividend line items in Account A. Why is that?