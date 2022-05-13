0

I have two accounts in Fidelity:

  • Account A: Personal account

  • Account B: Rollover IRA account

I have purchased a specific Fidelity Mutual Fund through both accounts. The fund usually returns some dividend every quarter. For both accounts, for this fund, I have set "Manage Dividends" settings to "Reinvest in Security."

I can see the dividend history in Account B. The dividend line items appear in the "Purchase History" as "Cost Basis: $0.00" and "Cost Basis Per Share: $0.00".

I do NOT see such dividend line items in Account A. Why is that?

  • 1
    Have you tried asking Fidelity?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    You don't see the dividend line items at all in Account A, or you don't see them with $0 cost basis?
    – Craig W
    40 mins ago
  • Is account B a traditional (pre-tax) IRA? That would explain zero cost basis, since all money will be taxable on distribution.
    – void_ptr
    39 mins ago

