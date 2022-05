I currently have a 1.2 million SBA 7a loan with variable interest rate, currently I am paying 6% after this recent rate hike. If fed raises interest rate by another 4% in the next 2 years, I am looking at paying 10% of interest rate, and this is so high! and that means $4000 of more additional interest payment per month and that will be unsustainable for our small business. I wonder if there is any way for me to get out of it before its too late?