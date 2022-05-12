Trying to understand something basic about cost of capital that I can't seem to wrap my head around.

When we talking about issuing debt to raise funds for a project, the cost of capital is the interest the company pays on what they borrowed relative to what the undertaking may earn, but when a company issues shares it receives money from investors but doesn't actually pay the investor anything (excluding dividends which a company may not pay). For an investor to get their money, they have to sell what they bought on the secondary market and not back to the company itself. In what sense does issuing equity "cost" the issuer anything?