A married couple has accumulated some wealth that they would like to use to start a trust - for the purpose of creating a ‘safety net’ for their children, grandchildren, ‘great-grandchildren’, and future generations.

By ‘safety net’, I mean that the couple wants to ensure that these funds will not be used frivolously by their descendants – e.g. to enhance their lifestyles, to buy luxury cars or big houses, for vacations, etc. Rather, the couple intends for these funds to only be used in critical situations or emergencies, and only in cases where a descendant facing such a challenge is unable to bear the costs themselves. For example, funds might be disbursed from the trust to a descendant to pay for medical expenses, or to get out of a hostile region of the world affected by social/political instability, or other dire situations. But, only if the descendant is unable to bear these costs themselves. [Education might also be an acceptable use of the funds – but again, only if the descendant and/or their family cannot afford to pay for education themselves.]

Being that disbursements from the trust would only be made in these special cases, there likely would be very few disbursements. Therefore, it is likely that many of the couple’s descendants would never receive a disbursement. Moreover, it’s quite possible that the income from the invested assets in the trust will exceed the disbursements over time – meaning that the value of the assets in the trust may continue to grow indefinitely, and the trust could very well stay in the family perpetually.

Is there such a thing as this sort of ‘safety net trust’? Is it a problem to have a trust where the income from the invested assets is likely to exceed the disbursements, and the trust might live on perpetually? If such a trust exists, what is the name for this type of trust, and how would one go about starting the process of setting one up? Who would administer such a trust, particularly if the trust lives on for many generations after the couple (and their children and grandchildren) have passed on? And how would the couple go about spelling out their wishes with regard to conditions for disbursements (especially being that some of these decisions might be somewhat subjective, and some situations might be unforeseeable), and ensuring that future administrators of the trust honor these wishes?