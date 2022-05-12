I've been reading that interest rates lower the over future cash flows of equities, hence their decline as money can be moved elsewhere for better returns.

What is the direct relationship between interest rates and the rate used in a DCF? For example, if a DCF uses an 8% rate, how/why would rising interest rates increase that from 8% to say 10%?

The DCFs produce a smaller NPV as the discount rate increase, but I'm not sure why rising interest rates would increase a discount rate, unless it's the result of increased costs of borrowing money.