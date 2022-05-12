I live in Texas and own about 13 acres of (farm) land. The appraisal for the land went from ~$165K last year to ~$270K this year, an increase of about ~63%. There is nothing distinctive, either pro or con, about this land, really. About the only thing that might have changed, as far as the county's calculations may be concerned, is they understand I am in the process of building a home on it this year although that project may not actually be complete this year.

Typically people dispute the appraisal of a home (i.e. the combined appraised value of a house and the land it's on), with the primary basis of the dispute being for the improvement as opposed to just the land. So I am wondering if a protest or dispute process will be of any likely benefit for my situation, given it is just land?

Does anyone have any direct, or even indirect, experience with this?