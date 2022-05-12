0

I run a small online gaming company (sole proprietor LLC) and I frequently commission artists from both the US (whom I issue 1099s to, and will start to collect W9s from), but ALSO contract some work from freelance artists and writers who work in other countries such as Ukraine, Poland, Australia, Canada, and others.

NONE of them perform ANY work within the US, so to my understanding they are not subject to any US tax withholding.

It is my understanding that I should be collecting W8BEN forms from them in the case of an IRS audit.

So my questions are:

  1. What parts of the W8Ben do I need my non-US artists and writers to fill out and submit to me? Only Part 1 and 3, and leave all of Part 2 blank? Do I need to fill out anything special to let the IRS know no work was performed in the US?

  2. I understand the W8BEN forms are for me to hang on to and they are not submitted to the IRS (unless requested). Are there are any forms I should be submitting, similar to how I submit the 1096 for my US-based contractors by the end of January annually?

Thanks in advance; every time I think I learn something about taxes I read two other things that make me question what I think I knew.

Improve this question
New contributor
poster9182737 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

What parts of the W8Ben do I need my non-US artists and writers to fill out and submit to me? Only Part 1 and 3, and leave all of Part 2 blank? Do I need to fill out anything special to let the IRS know no work was performed in the US?

They should fill the parts relevant to them. If Part II is relevant for them (i.e.: they want to claim treaty benefits), then they should fill it and you should act on it.

I understand the W8BEN forms are for me to hang on to and they are not submitted to the IRS (unless requested). Are there are any forms I should be submitting, similar to how I submit the 1096 for my US-based contractors by the end of January annually?

If you withhold anything (e.g.: if they claim treaty benefits with a specific withholding rate), then you'll submit form 1042 to the IRS.

Improve this answer
2
  • If I withhold 0% as they perform no work in the US, is there ever a need to fill out Part II, then?
    – poster9182737
    14 mins ago
  • @poster9182737 the other way around. If they fill Part II with the specific withholding rate then you withhold at that rate. Who decides what to fill is not you, it's them.
    – littleadv
    10 mins ago

Your Answer

poster9182737 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.