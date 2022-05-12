I run a small online gaming company (sole proprietor LLC) and I frequently commission artists from both the US (whom I issue 1099s to, and will start to collect W9s from), but ALSO contract some work from freelance artists and writers who work in other countries such as Ukraine, Poland, Australia, Canada, and others.

NONE of them perform ANY work within the US, so to my understanding they are not subject to any US tax withholding.

It is my understanding that I should be collecting W8BEN forms from them in the case of an IRS audit.

So my questions are:

What parts of the W8Ben do I need my non-US artists and writers to fill out and submit to me? Only Part 1 and 3, and leave all of Part 2 blank? Do I need to fill out anything special to let the IRS know no work was performed in the US? I understand the W8BEN forms are for me to hang on to and they are not submitted to the IRS (unless requested). Are there are any forms I should be submitting, similar to how I submit the 1096 for my US-based contractors by the end of January annually?

Thanks in advance; every time I think I learn something about taxes I read two other things that make me question what I think I knew.