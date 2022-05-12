There are many variables that cannot all be considered in this type of forum. How much in total do you have saved now? How much are saving now? What standard of living do you expect to have in retirement? Do you have other goals you want to accomplish (children's college, invest in rental property, etc.)?

There are very broad rules like the "rule of 120" where you should invest 120 minus your age in sticks and the rest in bonds, but that is just a very broad starting point (usually to make sure you aren't being too risky). There's nothing magic about it, just a rough gauge to make sure that you reduce your risky investments as you age.

There are also several "retirement calculators" online that take more variables, but again it is more of a reality check (are you saving enough to retire when you want) than a specific plan.

If you have a lot saved already, or have more complicated goals, I would call a local financial advisor that is willing to walk through all of these factors and come up with a plan that meets your needs. If you feel like you're being "sold a product" like a specific annuity, commodity (gold), or life insurance program, I would be very hesitant. Many advisors are more focused on sales than service. Find one that makes sure you understand what you're investing in and don't feel pressured into using them.

As a side note, index funds are not generally "less risky" - they are just cheaper (lower fees) because they don't have a manager that is actively deciding what stocks/bonds to put in. There are active and passive (index) funds all over the risk/return spectrum.