Why is a higher CAP rate seen as directly correlated with risk?

Because of the general principle in finance that expected return is correlated to risk, meaning that higher-return investments typically have higher risk. Otherwise, people would flock to higher-return investments, raising their entry price (and lowering their returns).

You see this in real estate where lower-value properties tend to have higher returns (higher rent relative to the value) because of higher instances of default, more problems, etc. With higher rents you get more stable tenants and less problems in general (there are always exceptions).

"Rising interest rates mean higher CAP rates."

Becasue of another general principal in finance where asset returns are often modeled as some "premium" above a risk-free interest rate. As interest rates (generally measured by government rates that are risk-free) go up, asset returns also must go up accordingly.

You also see this in real estate in that when mortgage rates go up, the value proposition between renting and buying requires that rents go up also. Meaning, if rents stayed the same, it would be more cost-effective to rent rather than buy, and more people would rent, driving up demand, driving up rants, driving up returns.

Note that these are principles and not set in stone, so you may see exceptions. You may also see differences between markets (e.g. California and Nebraska) that have other explanations, but in general it should hold. In California, for example, where house prices are significantly higher, rents , and thus CAP rates (relative to the value), may be the same as Nebraska just becauue of the return required by landlords.