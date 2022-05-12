I was trading with an investment company called GoldTwin. They said they transferred my money to an online bank called GreenBulk.org. Has anybody ever heard of them? They then told me that in order to get my money I need a COT code and asked me to pay a large amount to receive the COT code. I believe this is a scam and I don’t know what to do. Does anybody know what greenbulk is or how I can get hold of the COT code