According to Google:

A CVV is the three- or four-digit number on your card that adds an extra layer of security when making purchases online or over the phone. It serves to verify that you have a physical copy of the card in your possession and helps protect you if your card number falls into the hands of hackers and identity thieves.Dec 18, 2019

I fail to see how that is secure at all. Every single time I share my CC # with a processing agent, they also ask for the CVV. Therefore anyone who has heard me read out my number has also heard me read out my CVV. The two go together. All the time. They are never separated. Therefore the statement "it serves to verify that you have a physical copy" is not at all true.

Why hasn't this false "security" feature been obsoleted and replaced with more modern security features. I'd like to see it retired.