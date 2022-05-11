I have been working (Website Automation Testing in Java Coding, Selenium) for a US-based client since October 2021. I send him an invoice every month addressing his registered company in Massachusetts and he has been transferring payments to me via Wise to my savings account in India.

Since October he has been forcing me to register a company in India and accept monthly payments in the company's account.

Now I have registered a private limited company in India. I also have a GST number.

Question is - Do I need to charge GST to the client? I read that it will be zero https://cleartax.in/s/impact-of-gst-on-export-of-goods-and-services. I have opened a company on client's advice, do I have the advantage or the client?