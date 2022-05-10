Does outsourcing work to other contracting companies mean tax is paid twice?
Assume: Customer company A, outsourcing company B, and employee C.
- Customer company A needs work performed, and is going to hire company B, and company B going to pay employee C.
- Customer company A pays 1000$ to get the work performed, and Company B intends to pay as much as it can to the employee after considering taxes.
Is it true that Company B will have to pay taxes on the full $1000 earned [let's assume 20%], so will only have $800 left over to pay its employee, who will also pay tax of 20% leaving only $640 after-tax on a $1000 contract?
This would mean it always better to work directly with a customer. Is that correct?