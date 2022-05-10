You need to consider that the payment of employee wages is generally a deduction to the employer, the same as paying other business expenses. Income tax is tax paid on net income, not gross profit.

ie: Assume I run a business and have $1,000 in revenue from my customer, $300 in wages, and $250 in other expenses, and a 20% tax rate.

My taxable revenue is $1000 - $300 - $250 = $450. My taxes paid are 20% * 450 = $90. My employee will pay personal taxes on $300 in income; my suppliers for other expenses will have their own $250 in income [of which some portion will be reduced for tax purposes by their own expenses, etc.].

In your example, Contracting Company B would have $0 net income [$1000 in revenue - $1000 in salary costs to employees = $0 profit], and therefore would not typically be expected to pay income tax*.

*These are the general principals; specific results will depend on the country involved. Impact of payroll taxes / input taxes ignored as that starts to get very jurisdiction specific.