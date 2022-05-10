1

Does outsourcing work to other contracting companies mean tax is paid twice?

Assume: Customer company A, outsourcing company B, and employee C.

  • Customer company A needs work performed, and is going to hire company B, and company B going to pay employee C.
  • Customer company A pays 1000$ to get the work performed, and Company B intends to pay as much as it can to the employee after considering taxes.

Is it true that Company B will have to pay taxes on the full $1000 earned [let's assume 20%], so will only have $800 left over to pay its employee, who will also pay tax of 20% leaving only $640 after-tax on a $1000 contract?

This would mean it always better to work directly with a customer. Is that correct?

2

You need to consider that the payment of employee wages is generally a deduction to the employer, the same as paying other business expenses. Income tax is tax paid on net income, not gross profit.

ie: Assume I run a business and have $1,000 in revenue from my customer, $300 in wages, and $250 in other expenses, and a 20% tax rate.

My taxable revenue is $1000 - $300 - $250 = $450. My taxes paid are 20% * 450 = $90. My employee will pay personal taxes on $300 in income; my suppliers for other expenses will have their own $250 in income [of which some portion will be reduced for tax purposes by their own expenses, etc.].

In your example, Contracting Company B would have $0 net income [$1000 in revenue - $1000 in salary costs to employees = $0 profit], and therefore would not typically be expected to pay income tax*.

*These are the general principals; specific results will depend on the country involved. Impact of payroll taxes / input taxes ignored as that starts to get very jurisdiction specific.

  • Got it, so this taxes are from the revenue
    – Mikita Shautsou
    35 mins ago
  • 1
    No. Income taxes are a percentage of the net profit.
    – mhoran_psprep
    25 mins ago

