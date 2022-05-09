I have two insurances. One I've had for a while has a copay for office visit and the other I recently got through my employer without a copay and but you have to be pay full price until a deductible.

I went to an office visit. For some reason they had both my insurance. They used my employer based one as the primary and ended up charging me $1000 for one office visit which is absolutely ridiculous. Apparently this employer insurance has no copay and covers nothing until you hit your deductible. If they told me which insurance they were charging I would have had them charged to my secondary insurance, and I'd only need to pay a small copay.

Can someone explain to me what happened here? First of all, I haven't been able to find on the internet whether it's possible to choose your primary insurance. Can you? If you can't then basically you end up in a worse situation by needing to pay more money for an office visit when you have an additional insurance. None of this makes any sense at all. Also, is it possible to switch the insurance after the bill has been sent to the insurance company?