I want to buy a house, so I need to know how much money + stocks I have. I have three "savings": my bank account, a deposit account and some company stocks (I also have some RSU, but I haven't vested them yet, so I can't sell them). Right now, I just wrote the following table in Excel:

year source amount 2022 bank account 2022 deposit total w/o stocks 2022 stocks total

but I was wondering if there could be better ways to keep track of what I have. Do you have any suggestions?

PS It might also be useful to keep track of what I spend, but first of all I need to know what down payment I can afford, so that I can determine which mortgage I need to ask, for a certain house price.