I want to buy a house, so I need to know how much money + stocks I have. I have three "savings": my bank account, a deposit account and some company stocks (I also have some RSU, but I haven't vested them yet, so I can't sell them). Right now, I just wrote the following table in Excel:
|year
|source
|amount
|2022
|bank account
|2022
|deposit
|total w/o stocks
|2022
|stocks
|total
but I was wondering if there could be better ways to keep track of what I have. Do you have any suggestions?
PS It might also be useful to keep track of what I spend, but first of all I need to know what down payment I can afford, so that I can determine which mortgage I need to ask, for a certain house price.