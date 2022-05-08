I am a foreign national without a green card and until mid 2021 I have worked in USA for a private US startup, accruing ISOs in the process. In mid 2021, I have left the company for a job abroad (no plans for returning to the US), I have exercised my ISOs (with an unrealized loss) and later filed my 2021 taxes still as a US (temporary) resident based on the presence test.

I have ceased being a US resident (for tax purposes) in January 2022 due to a change of domicile (new job, new home,...) and due to my zero physical presence in the US in 2022 (<31 days in a calendar year).

In 2022, the company has been bought out and I shall receive a financial compensation for my common shares that I obtained through the ISO exercise in 2021. With net profit.

The question: Am I liable to US taxes for this transaction in the 2022 tax year?

My investigation has led me to believe that this qualifies as a capital gain not-related to US trade or business and therefore I, as a non-resident, should NOT be taxed by the US. Instead I should be subject to the tax law of my new tax domicile (which may not even have capital gain tax). I could not find any indication that the way how I obtained the shares (ISOs) and the time I held them (6 months) would matter. I find it a bit too good to be true and I want to do everything right.