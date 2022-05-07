I've accidentally landed myself in a super confusing situation with Roth IRA recharacterizations and would appreciate any pointers.

One simplifying factor is that there are only 2 accounts total across all of this: A single traditional IRA and a single Roth, all at the same broker. There are 2 recharacterizations, but nothing was left in the traditional IRA after either.

Here what happened:

In late 2020 I opened a traditional IRA for the first time, and deposited $5,500 in it.

A week later I accidentally deposited $550 in it that was intended for a taxable account, and quickly withdrew it.

In December 2020 I realized I was probably over the income limits for the traditional IRA, so I filed a form w/ my broker to recharacterize everything remaining into a new Roth. Unfortunately that wasn't processed until Jan 2021. This left the traditional IRA balance at $0.

In April 2021 I filed my taxes w/ TurboTax, it seemed to go fine. I remember entering an explanation for why I withdrew the accidental $550.

In October 2021 I deposited $6000 cash in the traditional IRA and quickly recharacterized it, also in October, to the Roth. My traditional balance again went to $0.

So in 2021 I recharacterized twice, in Jan and Oct.

But now I am filing my 2021 taxes and have a lot of confusion:

I received a single 1099-R from my broker covering both transactions. It has a gross distribution and taxable amount both equal to exactly the sum of the two recharacterizations. This is surprising because other than about $100 of gains while stock was still in the traditional IRA, this was all post-tax money. The 1099-R also has the following entries and is otherwise blank:

and both equal to exactly the sum of the two recharacterizations. This is surprising because other than about $100 of gains while stock was still in the traditional IRA, this was all post-tax money. The 1099-R also has the following entries and is otherwise blank: Boxes are checked for taxable amount not determined and total distribution

and The IRA/SEP/SIMPLE box is checked

box is checked The distribution code is 2 ( Early distribution, exception applies (under age 59½). ).

). State/Payer's State Number is MA

When I enter the 1099-R into TurboTax my taxes due go up significantly as if it is all taxable.

I started digging deeper and saw that form 8606 for my 2020 tax return unexpectedly has only $550 for nondeductible contributions leading to $550 for "This is your total basis in traditional IRAs for 2020 and earlier years". It's blank other than that. Shouldn't it have been $5,500 since I didn't recharacterize by Dec 31 2020? Somehow the way I answered questions in TurboTax led to my accidental contribution being listed here but not the main contribution.

I'm not sure if it matters because I moved everything to the Roth, but I don't want to hurt my Roth distributions when I retire.

So I guess my questions are: