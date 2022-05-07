Let's say that for some stock, the current highest bid price is $5.01 and the current lowest ask price is $5.05. Or in more detail, the following orders are queued (for simplicity, only one share per order):

Ask $5.07 (A1)

Ask $5.06 (A2)

Ask $5.05 (A3)

Bid $5.01 (B1)

Bid $5.00 (B2)

Bid $4.99 (B3)

If I were to place an order now, to sell (ask) with a limit of $5.00, what should happen?

Will it be matched with order B2? Will it be matched with order B1? In that case, who will be the recipient of the leftover 1 cent?

How would the situation differ in case I would place an order to sell for $1.00 instead of $5.00?