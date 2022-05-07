My mom was an essential worker (production plant) and contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 and died from it in August 2020. Her work required symptomatic people with no PTO to report to work or be terminated. They denied her claim to file for unemployment and workers comp and said she could only file for disability payments, which is 2/3rds her pay, and then cut off her payment the day she died. She has a house with a mortgage on it.

Is there any way to get compensation for her death or aid in paying off her mortgage?