my mom was an essential worker (production plant) and contracted covid-19 in July 2020 and died from it in August 2020. she has a house with a mortgage on it isn't there any type of compensation for her loosing her life for keeping America operating. she didn't ask to be essential. Her work denied her claim to file for unemployment and workers comp and said she could only file for disability payments which is 2/3rds her pay and then cut off her payment the day she died. how can they do this and get away with it. They required symptomatic people with no PTO to report to work or be terminated. I don't know who or where to turn to for help