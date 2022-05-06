I'm planning on changing my residency in a coming year from Canada to U.S. (Canadian citizen). I have NSO's of a private US corporation and have the option to exercise my vested options. I'm going to a state with low state income tax, but I'm not sure what the better strategy would be for these options.
How long do you plan to reside in the US? Do you plan to exercise the options before your return? Do you plan to retire there? Do you have any amounts in tax-advantaged accounts in Canada (TFSA, RRSP, RESP)?– Grade 'Eh' Bacon29 mins ago
I'm planning on moving for a longer time period (>5 years, if all goes well longer.) Yes I would be exercising before returning to Canada. My partner and I both have TFSAs– user288605717 mins ago