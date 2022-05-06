1

For a few years I've been contributing to a SEP-IRA for myself as the sole employee/employer. Until this year, I have been calculating my max contribution as 25% of my total SE income. I realize that is wrong now, but finding the exact contribution limit has been very confusing. We can ignore the inflation adjusted upper ceiling (50k+) since it's above my percentage limit.

The websites I've seen that mention there being a difference for the employer's own contributions usually say the percentage limit is 20% of net income. My understanding of net income for my simple case (I work from home and don't have significant business-exclusive expenses) is net income = income - 0.5*SEtax, equivalent to 0.925*income.

20% * net income is much less than 0.25 * income, so it's a bit scary to think about correcting my contributions for 2019 and 2020 and taking out the excess with a 6% excise tax (I haven't yet done my contribution for 2021: got an extension).

Fortunately (!) I got a CP2000 notice from the IRS recently because I forgot to include some security trades on my 2020 return[1]. In addition to the security correction, they also corrected my SEP contribution. But they didn't correct it to 20% on net income, they corrected it to 25% on net income. Can I take that as definitive evidence that my limit should be 25% of my net income?

Taking 100k income as an example:

1 2
SE income 100000
½ SE tax 7500
Net income 92500
25% on SE income 25000
20% on SE income 20000
25% on net income 23125
20% on net income 18500

If these had been my numbers, my original return would have the 25000 number and the CP2000 corrected it to 23125.

  1. One of the big ones didn't report cost basis, so it looked like a lot of unreported income. Actually though it was a big capital loss for me so the IRS owes me a little more refund even after correcting the SEP deduction. Sorry IRS, no substantial understatement of tax penalty for you (gotta love the irony)!
Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.