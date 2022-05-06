For a few years I've been contributing to a SEP-IRA for myself as the sole employee/employer. Until this year, I have been calculating my max contribution as 25% of my total SE income. I realize that is wrong now, but finding the exact contribution limit has been very confusing. We can ignore the inflation adjusted upper ceiling (50k+) since it's above my percentage limit.

The websites I've seen that mention there being a difference for the employer's own contributions usually say the percentage limit is 20% of net income. My understanding of net income for my simple case (I work from home and don't have significant business-exclusive expenses) is net income = income - 0.5*SEtax , equivalent to 0.925*income .

20% * net income is much less than 0.25 * income , so it's a bit scary to think about correcting my contributions for 2019 and 2020 and taking out the excess with a 6% excise tax (I haven't yet done my contribution for 2021: got an extension).

Fortunately (!) I got a CP2000 notice from the IRS recently because I forgot to include some security trades on my 2020 return[1]. In addition to the security correction, they also corrected my SEP contribution. But they didn't correct it to 20% on net income, they corrected it to 25% on net income. Can I take that as definitive evidence that my limit should be 25% of my net income?

Taking 100k income as an example:

1 2 SE income 100000 ½ SE tax 7500 Net income 92500 25% on SE income 25000 20% on SE income 20000 25% on net income 23125 20% on net income 18500

If these had been my numbers, my original return would have the 25000 number and the CP2000 corrected it to 23125.