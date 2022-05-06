The longer the time frame, the larger the risk that any given company is going to go bust. If this is the case, then why is long term stock investing encouraged? Isn't it more risky to invest for the long term rather than the short term? In the long term, many more companies are going to go bankrupt.

In addition, the far future (measured in decades) is far less predictable than the already hard to predict near future. Why is stock market investment with a horizon of 10+ years a good idea when it looks so risky in comparison with shorter term investing?