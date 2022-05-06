0

The longer the time frame, the larger the risk that any given company is going to go bust. If this is the case, then why is long term stock investing encouraged? Isn't it more risky to invest for the long term rather than the short term? In the long term, many more companies are going to go bankrupt.

In addition, the far future (measured in decades) is far less predictable than the already hard to predict near future. Why is stock market investment with a horizon of 10+ years a good idea when it looks so risky in comparison with shorter term investing?

Improve this question
1

3 Answers 3

Reset to default
3

Whenever I see advice for "long term investing" it usually includes the caveat of making those investments into diversified index funds such as VOO or VTI. As opposed to investments into single companies. The advantage of using an index is that with the diversification, as companies go bust (such as Blockbuster) other companies increase in value (such as Netflix). Overall, you are betting on the entire index which in the U.S. at least has a high probability of increasing over a longer time horizon.

Long-term investing in single companies is just about as risky as short-term investing, like you pointed out. Who knows what the state of these enormous oil companies like BP will be in 10 years, or if Tesla will be beaten out by the competition in 15 years. That's why index investing is better for long-term.

Improve this answer
1

While some companies go bankrupt, some continue to exist, paying dividends until they ultimately liquidate or get bought out by another company. 'Nearly all companies go bankrupt' is an incredibly aggressive claim.

The stock market's rise and fall is based on the value placed by investors ['the free market'] on the ultimate goods and services being produced by its corporate members. That doesn't mean that stock values are always 'correct', because current stock value includes anticipated future returns [which are not guaranteed].

To say that most of these companies 'will go bankrupt' is about the same as saying 'the entire modern economy will almost entirely be wiped out'. Which, yes if true would mean that stock investments matter little, but that's because the claim itself is so extreme.

Improve this answer
0

According to Goldman Sachs, 10-year stock market returns have averaged 9.2% over the past 140 years. From 2010 and 2020, the S&P 500 has returned of 13.6% in the past 10 years.

Companies have been going bankrupt since companies began to exist. And despite that, the market provides a positive return.

The sky is falling. I think not. Perhaps the making of another bear market but in all likelihood, that's transient.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.