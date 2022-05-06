Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 54 mins ago. Improve this question

What are the positive and negative aspects of investing in the mobile telecom sector from the perspective of an investor or stock market analyst? is this a promising industry? somneone should invest in this industry? What are the benefits of investing in mobile telecom?