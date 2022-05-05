0

I setup my brokerage account a while ago, and haven't really been adding additional deposits into it aside from a hiring bonus I got a few years ago. Currently I'm sitting at around $20K invested, mostly in domestic, dividend earning stocks. What I've mostly been doing is once a year I take my earned dividends and purchase a new stock, to try and diversify my portfolio a bit. Anytime a position doubles in value, I sell half of my shares and reinvest in another stock. I do have a retirement plan (TSP) that I do regular deposits into with company matching into a Lifecycle fund, but I wanted to start doing regular, automatic deposits into my personal brokerage as well.

Right now I am just depositing $50 a month; not much, I know, but I really wanted to be able to start putting at least something extra into the account. At only $50, though, I'm not sure if it would be better to wait and just once a year do a larger buy or to do smaller transactions of just a couple shares each month. Also debating the value between buying more shares in a lower priced position, or just one or two shares of a higher priced position. Most of my current stocks are sub-$50 a share with between 10 and 50 shares per position. 675 shares total spread across 26 companies.

My brokerage charges no commission fees, so that does not play into my decision (although they used to, and that was mostly why I chose to wait and only make any buys once a year)

  • Do you want to trade manually? Can you not set up a plan that buys shares of a single fund that is diversified, already, for $50 a month? How often do your positions double?
    – Bernhard Döbler
    1 hour ago
  • Does your broker support fractional shares? That's the typical solution for a situation like yours.
    – Hart CO
    1 hour ago
  • My personal preference for this account is to be a bit more manually in control; fully realizing that's not the optimum strategy. My TSP is in a managed Lifecycle fund that is diversified, and I have a separate IRA that leverages ETFs. My account is with TD Ameritrade which does not currently support fractional shares, although it should once the merger with Schwab is complete sometime next year.
    – awestover89
    1 hour ago

