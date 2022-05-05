0

I am not an US citizen and I don't live in the US. Years ago, I was able to walk into a Wells Fargo branch and opened a checking account presenting 2 ID docs (passport + visa).

A few days ago I received and e-mail from them asking for proof of US residency (which I can't provide) or else I will have the account closed.

My question: which banks are friendly regarding non-residents? I would prefer a real, preferably traditional bank instead of solutions like Wise (even though I'll have to accept one like that if I can't find a bank).

I have searched the web and was only able to find biased info ("it's difficult, you should use a service like Wise") or very generic info ("some banks ask require residency, other don't, sometimes it depends on the state/city/branch").

Do you know if it's still possible to have such account? Any practical experience?

