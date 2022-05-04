I recently ordered the transfer of 1000 Euros from my bank account in Israel to my bank account in Germany.

After a while, when the money didn't arrive, I realized that I made a very silly mistake: under the beneficiary name, I wrote "My German Account" instead of writing my name. The rest of the details were correct (the IBAN was correct).

I went to my German bank to inform them of the mistake, but they said that they didn't receive any funds at all.

Another week or so passed, and 900 Euros were returned to my account in Israel. I was told that the transfer was rejected by the German bank due to my error, and that a 100 Euros fee has been deducted by the German bank.

100 Euros seems like a lot. Can I perhaps appeal/file a complaint with my German bank? What are the chances that they will return (some of) the 100 Euros?