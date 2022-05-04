I have read at least a dozen blog posts/online articles on how to calculate the supertrend. This one (https://medium.com/codex/step-by-step-implementation-of-the-supertrend-indicator-in-python-656aa678c111) seems like a good explanation and most accurate according to what I have found. However, if you look at just about any online charting service you will see that the supertrend tends to stay "flat" for several time periods (days/hours/weeks/whatever) and one moves up or down occassionally. Using the formulas/algorithm in the article above (and any other article) my calculated supertrend values almost never have the same value two days in a row. What am I missing?

TIA