The wife is retired for over 1 year and I am in semi-retirement for a few months (working a very part-time throwaway job to slightly augment income). We have no debts and own virtually no assets apart from retirement savings. We live frugally enough that SS income currently covers all living costs and then some.

We only got serious about retirement saving over about the last 15 years but managed to put aside a fair amount over that period (less than 500k, about half 403b and half Roth). Now we're looking at annuitizing in a joint life program either part or all those savings for a guaranteed monthly income for the remainder of our lives.

Neither of us likes or is particularly adept at financial speculation. Just looking here for general advice, potential gotchas, considerations, etc prior to pulling the trigger on the annuitization. Input, anyone?