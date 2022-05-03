1

In this article, it says the following:

Let's say you're interested in buying Bitcoin, so you purchase $100 of it. After a day, the price has increased by 10%, and your investment is worth $110. But the next day, the price decreases by 10%, which would be an $11 drop. Your investment would be worth $99.

What if you invested $100 in a leveraged token that tripled Bitcoin's returns? That would turn the 10% increase on day one into a 30% increase, bringing your investment up to $130. But it would also result in a 30% drop on day two, costing you $39 and leaving you with $91. A minor loss on a normal crypto purchase becomes a much bigger loss on a leveraged token.

I tried to recalculate it, but got different results:

  • You start with $100 (which is $300 on the "margin account")
  • The price goes up 10%, you get $130 ($300+($300*0.1)=$330 on the margin account)
  • The price goes down 10%, you get $97 ($330-($330*0.1)=$297 on the margin account)

Which is correct and why?

Improve this question
New contributor
Tamás Sengel is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

I didn't realize that it reinvests daily and that's how $91 comes out.

  • Start with $100 ($300 on the margin account)
  • The price goes up 10%, you have $100 + ($30 * 0.1) = $130 ($300 + ($300 * 0.1) = $330 on the margin account)
  • Reinvest the profit ($390 on the margin account)
  • The price goes down 10%, you have $130 - ($390 * 0.1) = $91 ($390 - ($390 * 0.1) = $351 on the margin account)
Improve this answer
New contributor
Tamás Sengel is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Tamás Sengel is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.