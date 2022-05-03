In this article, it says the following:

Let's say you're interested in buying Bitcoin, so you purchase $100 of it. After a day, the price has increased by 10%, and your investment is worth $110. But the next day, the price decreases by 10%, which would be an $11 drop. Your investment would be worth $99. What if you invested $100 in a leveraged token that tripled Bitcoin's returns? That would turn the 10% increase on day one into a 30% increase, bringing your investment up to $130. But it would also result in a 30% drop on day two, costing you $39 and leaving you with $91. A minor loss on a normal crypto purchase becomes a much bigger loss on a leveraged token.

I tried to recalculate it, but got different results:

You start with $100 (which is $300 on the "margin account")

The price goes up 10%, you get $130 ($300+($300*0.1)=$330 on the margin account)

The price goes down 10%, you get $97 ($330-($330*0.1)=$297 on the margin account)

Which is correct and why?