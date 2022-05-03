0

I have read everywhere that, pattern gets broken by a higher volume of trades is considered better when compared to the same pattern with lower number of trades. But I have never seen a reason to why is that so?

Also, I know above is correct but here is my counterpoint:

Lets say on a day a chart patter shows volume of:
A. 100 trades
B. 10000 trades and the price action was same (rise/fall in the price of the commodity). Lets say of 5% up

In option A mostly all percentages of trades are contributing to the rise in the price ie. less number of trades were able to increase the price of the commodity by 5%. When we compare this to the option B where although there were many trades but the price action was similar to option A implying many people were selling the commodity as well?

