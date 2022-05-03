I opened a put options by selling so I must buy to close. The company I have the open option position with is about to file for bankruptcy. How should I go about closing my put option. What's the worse that can happen?
What happens depends on what bankruptcy means. It could be reorganization. It could be that the company folds. Either way, you're highly likely to incur the maximum loss on your short put.– Bob Baerker26 mins ago
1 Answer
The worst: If the share price goes to zero, and the option gets exercised, you will (be forced to) buy 100 shares for the strike price. Then you turn around and discard them in the trash (selling them for zero costs a fee).
Your loss will be strike price times 100 (times the number of options you sold), minus what yo got paid when you sold them.