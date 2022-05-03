I recently found this reddit post in which a user found a bug in a software that did not set a limit on a margin call (my knowledge of what a margin call is is really shaky so I might mess up words), and generally allowed to let them over-leverage quite a bit. Edit: This post is not based off of the thread but rather inspired by

Ignoring the overwhelming possibility that this will probably not go through, lets say hypothetically this trader loses quite a bit of the money, and owes the bank quite a large sum - judging by the percentage this would easily be in the trillions. A quick google search informs me there are currently about 40 trillion physical money that currently exists.

I'm just curious, what would be the implications of owing a bank trillions of dollars; I'm sure the debt will get passed down for many generations, and surely this must have some form of implication. Another possibility is that the trader makes a lot of money, when the bank pays them that money, what would be the implications of having the bank owe you trillions of dollars?

Im aware that I am not quite sure how margin trading works and so some of my terminology may be off, for which I apologize. I am more interested in the sheer amount of the money and how much it would affect global economy, if at all