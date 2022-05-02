I recently found this reddit post in which a user found a bug in a software that did not set a limit on a margin call (my knowledge of what a margin call is is really shaky so I might mess up words), and generally allowed to let them over-leverage quite a bit.

Ignoring the overwhelming possibility that this will probably not go through, lets say hypothetically this trader loses quite a bit of the money, and owes the bank quite a large sum - judging by the percentage this would easily be in the trillions. A quick google search informs me there are currently about 40 trillion physical money that currently exists.

I'm just curious, what would be the implications of owing a bank trillions of dollars; I'm sure the debt will get passed down for many generations, and surely this must have some form of implication. Another possibility is that the trader makes a lot of money, when the bank pays them that money, what would be the implications of having the bank owe you trillions of dollars?

Im aware that I am not quite sure how margin trading works and so some of my terminology may be off, for which I apologize. I am more interested in the sheer amount of the money and how much it would affect global economy, if at all