I am applying for 30 year term, 7/1 ARM with 10 year interest only loan. This is what I received from my lender:

My question:

During interest only period, if I make partial prepayments, does it reduces principal amount? During interest + principal period (after 10 year in this case), if I make partial prepayment, does it reduces principal ?

My understanding is any additional prepayments, during the term of loan should reduce principal . Is this correct ?