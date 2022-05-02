0

I am trying to write my own python code to search for pair trading pairs and I am having some issues with testing for cointegration. Basically I can't reproduce the results from here. I tried using the coint function from statsmodels.tsa.stattools in python but my results are widely different from that website. I was wondering if anyone knows a better python package to do these pair trading tests, or a different website (ideally free) I can compare my results with. Thank you!

Improve this question
New contributor
BillKet is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

BillKet is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.