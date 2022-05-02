0

If you have an automated transaction in your ledger file, can you later in the file remove it or redefine it?

For example if students live together and

= /^expenses:internet/
    mark   .5
    sophie  .5
    assets:shared  -1

but later on day X you are 3 or 4 students, you have to change the rules. My experiments didn't suceed. A new rule just adds another bookings, but does not remove the old rule.

How can I remove the old one?

When i just add an inverted rule like

= /^expenses:internet/
    mark   -.5
    sophie  -.5
    assets:shared  1

the calculations are correct, but a ledger reg looks very ugly. Is there a better way?

