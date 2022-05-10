If you have an automated transaction in your ledger file, can you later in the file remove it or redefine it?

For example if students live together and

= /^expenses:internet/ mark .5 sophie .5 assets:shared -1

but later on day X you are 3 or 4 students, you have to change the rules. My experiments did not succeed. A new rule just adds another bookings, but does not remove the old rule.

How can I remove the old one?

When I just add an inverted rule like

= /^expenses:internet/ mark -.5 sophie -.5 assets:shared 1