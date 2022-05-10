4

If you have an automated transaction in your ledger file, can you later in the file remove it or redefine it?

For example if students live together and

= /^expenses:internet/
    mark   .5
    sophie  .5
    assets:shared  -1

but later on day X you are 3 or 4 students, you have to change the rules. My experiments did not succeed. A new rule just adds another bookings, but does not remove the old rule.

How can I remove the old one?

When I just add an inverted rule like

= /^expenses:internet/
    mark   -.5
    sophie  -.5
    assets:shared  1

the calculations are correct, but a ledger reg looks very ugly. Is there a better way?

1 Answer 1

4

You can limit based on the date:

= /^expenses:internet/ and expr date < [2022-05-03]
    mark   .5
    sophie  .5
    assets:shared  -1
1
  • Thanks, thats really great!
    – Martin
    May 4 at 21:50

