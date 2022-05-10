If you have an automated transaction in your ledger file, can you later in the file remove it or redefine it?
For example if students live together and
= /^expenses:internet/
mark .5
sophie .5
assets:shared -1
but later on day X you are 3 or 4 students, you have to change the rules. My experiments did not succeed. A new rule just adds another bookings, but does not remove the old rule.
How can I remove the old one?
When I just add an inverted rule like
= /^expenses:internet/
mark -.5
sophie -.5
assets:shared 1
the calculations are correct, but a
ledger reg looks very ugly. Is there a better way?