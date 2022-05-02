The context is like this, assume an investor comes to the domain and he wants to invest not my the market cap of a coin but into the largest networks first, knowing the others connect to the largest and basically the major one should be the most reliable in time as the one which has more dependencies.

What are the criteria to determine the largest blockchain networks? Should it be a number of transactions per a given period? What are the largest blockchains by the defined criteria? Which sources to use to address this question in the future? The definition of layer 1 blockchains may be the answer but please refer to proper documentation, list of these but the internet contains only marketing pages.

It's impossible to google this question or I can't make a proper question, then I ask for assistance.