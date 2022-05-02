0

The context is like this, assume an investor comes to the domain and he wants to invest not my the market cap of a coin but into the largest networks first, knowing the others connect to the largest and basically the major one should be the most reliable in time as the one which has more dependencies.

What are the criteria to determine the largest blockchain networks? Should it be a number of transactions per a given period? What are the largest blockchains by the defined criteria? Which sources to use to address this question in the future? The definition of layer 1 blockchains may be the answer but please refer to proper documentation, list of these but the internet contains only marketing pages.

It's impossible to google this question or I can't make a proper question, then I ask for assistance.

Improve this question
New contributor
Artem Ptushkin is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • I'm not an expert in blockchain tech at all, but I look at number of nodes/validators to assess size as I consider "largest" to be the most extensive infrastructure.
    – jros
    10 mins ago
  • So basically you want to find the biggest pyramid?
    – Gregory Currie
    2 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Artem Ptushkin is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.