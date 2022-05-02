So I am possibly in a sugar baby/ sugar daddy relationship but the daddy keeps asking me for money after he sent one check. Should this be happening?
It's always a scam, 100% of the time– user2537512 hours ago
You say "possibly". A real "sugar daddy" is someone you have sex with (or are about to) in exchange for gifts/money. If that's not happening, he's not a sugar daddy but a scammer out to get your money.– TooTea1 hour ago
