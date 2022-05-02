-1

So I am possibly in a sugar baby/ sugar daddy relationship but the daddy keeps asking me for money after he sent one check. Should this be happening?

  • It's always a scam, 100% of the time
    – user253751
    2 hours ago
  • You say "possibly". A real "sugar daddy" is someone you have sex with (or are about to) in exchange for gifts/money. If that's not happening, he's not a sugar daddy but a scammer out to get your money.
    – TooTea
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    Does this answer your question? Am I being scammed by a sugar daddy?
    – mhoran_psprep
    17 mins ago

