As I understand it, in Canada (unlike the US) there is some freedom in how much depreciation expense you can claim for a rental property every year, from 0 all the way up to 4% of the yet-undepreciated cost (except land cost).

Assuming that I have a stable income, and that the property also produces a stable net positive income (above the max. depreciation amount), am I correct that it's basically always worth it to deduct the maximum allowed depreciation?

Here's my reasoning: If I deduct depreciation, it essentially reduces my net income, so I'm saving the marginal tax rate. However, it reduces the cost basis for the property, so when I eventually sell it, I will pay more in capital gains tax. However, since it's capital gains and not income, it will only be 50% of the marginal tax rate.

So, it seems like overall I'd be saving 50% of the marginal rate by deducting the depreciation. (I am assuming stable income, i.e. my margina tax rate won't change between now and when I sell the property). And there's also the time value of money: I'd be getting the income deduction now, and the extra capital gains tax would be payable potentially many years down the line.

This seems too good to be true... Am I missing something in how this works? Or is it really overwhelmingly worth it to deduct depreciation?

