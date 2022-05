Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed yesterday. Improve this question

Lets say you construct a portfolio of 50/50 two risky assets with high correlation.

What strategies can one use to optimize the returns and reduce the risk of the pair?

Volatility:

Asset 1 price fluctuates about 2.5% /day.

Assets 2 price fluctuates about 5% /day.

Consider the possibility of using a portion of funds to short or leverage if it would improve the risk/performance strategy.

Consider they are highly correlated, maybe 0.9.

Use fact based strategies.