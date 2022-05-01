I have a quick question question about this investment calculator. It is the website calculator.net/investment calculator Basically I put in my starting amount of investment is 4800, for 1 year, with a return rate of 10%, compounded annually. And I add a contribution of 100 dollar at the beggining of the month

So I did my calculation I did

$(4800+100)*(.10/12))$ to get my interest amount of $40.833$

But the calculator says the correct amount of interest is 39.07

I am confused how they get 39.07 for the interest amount. I though if it is 10 compound interest you do .10/12 to get monthly interest. please help.