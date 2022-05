See here: UK Taxation: Should I be able to calculate my PAYE tax for the year exactly?

It turns out that, contrary to common-sense, if someone is a fairly average person in England and thus has the "normal" £12,570 Tax-free Personal Allowance ... then they actually get their first £12,579.12 tax free under default PAYE, not the main headline figure.

How does that figure get calculated; where does it come from?