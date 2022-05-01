9

Numerous websites have been encouraging people to donate to Ukraine, to their official government, via this website. (Note: ctrl+f "en" to find the English switcher.)

  1. Is this website legit (ie, controlled by the official government of Ukraine?)?

  2. Why are the url components in English?! How can someone see this and not think it's a scam?

  3. If it is a scam, then where do you really donate? And how do you verify it without speaking the language?

    Using URL components in English is a fairly common practice in cultures with an alphabet different from the basic 26-letter Latin. Using non-Latin URL components breaks things even in 2022, using transliterated local words is suboptimal in regard to SEO and never gets consistent, doubly so if the website has English version as well. While German is still manageable, Cyrillic-based languages are out of luck. Source: my native Bulgarian language uses Cyrillic and I do web-related development for living.
    – fraxinus
    2 hours ago
    The Ukrainian word for bank is банк, which transliterated into Roman letters is just bank.
    – Dawood ibn Kareem
    1 hour ago

The site ukraine.ua has, for a long time, been run by the Ukrainian government, has been registered in 2012 according to whois, and is owned by the Ukrainian patent office, uatm.ua:

domain:           ukraine.ua
dom-public:       NO
license:          65490
mnt-by:           ua.tm
nserver:          crystal.ns.cloudflare.com
nserver:          sam.ns.cloudflare.com
status:           ok
created:          2012-09-28 12:19:12+03
modified:         2021-10-28 12:23:01+03
expires:          2022-09-28 12:19:12+03
source:           UAEPP

% Registrar:
% ==========
registrar:        ua.tm
organization:     Ukrainian Trademarks Ltd
organization-loc: ТОВ "Українські торговельні марки"
url:              http://uatm.ua
city:             Kyiv
country:          UA
abuse-email:      info@uatm.ua
abuse-phone:      +380444864381
abuse-postal:     Ukraine 03087 Kyiv 18-A Erevanskaya Str., kv. 17
abuse-postal-loc: Україна 03087 Київ вул. Єреванська, буд. 18-А, кв. 17

On that website, there's a prominent link "do not look away from the war" that links to war.ukraine.ua, which again has a link "Donate to Ukraine" to war.ukraine.ua/donate , which again mentions, in its text, bank.gov.ua.

The same site has instructions for how to contact Ukraine embassies for voluntary military services. Which means that, from time to time, individuals will turn up at embassies mentioning the web site, which means Ukraine will at least be aware of the site.

The site also says, in the bottom row: This is the official website of Ukraine. The information is verified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

While this is not a 100% proof, in order to be fake, the scammer would need to have gotten control of the domain back in October 2021, with the Ukrainian government unaware, unwilling, or unable to get it back since then. This sounds sufficiently inconceivable to me to believe that ukraine.ua is, in fact, run by the Ukrainian government, and, by extension, the link to bank.gov.ua is legit.

*.gov.ua can be fairly conclusively considered under the control of Ukraine's government, and it appears to be their standard to use English subdomains.

https://twitter.com/DefenceU, the verified Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, uses https://mil.gov.ua/ as its profile link.

Zelensky's, https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa, similarly uses https://president.gov.ua/.

While Twitter's verification processes aren't perfect, these accounts have been in existence throughout the current conflict and been regularly cited by major news organizations (WaPo, NYT); if they were fakes, we'd know by now.

It's legit and has been in use for at least 23 years.

A quick check with the Wayback Machine shows that the first record of bank.gov.ua being used by the National Bank of Ukraine goes back to January 1999. I find it very hard to imagine that anybody would spend 23 years preparing a scam (or that a scam website with an easily recognisable address would keep operating for 23 years).

I don't see why using English would be a marker of a scam. English is nowadays the de facto worldwide lingua franca and as such is fairly well suited for a website meant to be discoverable for both domestic and international users.

  • 1
    I was genuinely about to mock you that no website could possibly have existed for 23 years ... then I saw "1999" ... now I feel old ...
    – IMSoP
    2 hours ago
3

The website is probably legit, as .gov.* subdomains are usually only obtainable by various government office, i.e. a private person cannot register one easily without impersonating a government official. Moreover, "bank" is a relatively straightforward name for a bank domain, and you mentioned many websites were directing people there, so if it were a scam, it likely would have already been noticed and taken down.

  • In English, yes. Who enforces that type of thing in random European languages? Would someone registering a random subdomain.bank.ru face the same scrutiny?
    – blueorchid3
    15 hours ago
  • 3
    @blueorchid3, in order to register a subdomain, one generally has to either control or receive approval from whoever controls the upper-level domain. The gov.ua domain itself is probably still under Ukrainian government's control. And they won't give out subdomains to random scammers.
    – 5anya
    15 hours ago
  • 3
    @blueorchid3 it is a hierarchical thing. Whoever controls the .ua domain may create and assign .gov.ua. Whoever controls .gov.ua may create and assign bank.gov.ua. But certainly there is no rule stating that each .gov.* belongs to a the government associated with that top level domain (TLD), each TLD of l is organised independently.
    – SJuan76
    14 hours ago
  • 1
    gov.de is owned by someone definitely NOT affiliated with the German government.
    – Sören
    5 hours ago
  • 1
    @blueorchid3 No, anyone with a random TLD server can't change that. The verified Twitter of Zelensky (twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa) uses president.gov.ua; see the link in the profile, so there's clear precedent of a) using .gov.ua and b) using english subdomains.
    – ceejayoz
    4 hours ago

