I recently started hearing about Valuation Multiples after the recent market drop. Many of the stocks which went higher during the pandemic have come down to 2019 level. ZM is an example. In 2020, ZM stock price went up to $500, now back to $100.
These are some of my questions:
- What is Valuation Multiples for a stock like Amazon or Tesla?
- What is P/E ratio? Is it related to Valuation Multiples?
- In the case of ZM, did the investors consider the Valuation is $500 per share, and is that the reason the stock went up to $500 per share?
- In the case of ZM, is it possible that the stock can go back to $500 per share in next 10 years if the company maintain the current Earnings Per Share?
- What drives the P/E ratio higher or lower?